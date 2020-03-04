The Simplified Democratic Race Is On

Sen. Bernie Sanders' victory in California and former Vice President Joe Biden's success on Super Tuesday turned the Democratic primary into a two-way race.

Even though it will be a while before final results are in — and all the delegates are sorted out — it looks like Biden had a very good day on Tuesday and Sanders won California as expected.

Now all Democrats need to do is figure out how to square the circle of a candidate who loves to tout "revolution" and one who is the moderate establishment's clear choice.

Viva democracy!