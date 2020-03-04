KQED is a proud member of
The Simplified Democratic Race Is On
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Simplified Democratic Race Is On

Mark Fiore

Sen. Bernie Sanders' victory in California and former Vice President Joe Biden's success on Super Tuesday turned the Democratic primary into a two-way race.

Even though it will be a while before final results are in — and all the delegates are sorted out — it looks like Biden had a very good day on Tuesday and Sanders won California as expected.

Now all Democrats need to do is figure out how to square the circle of a candidate who loves to tout "revolution" and one who is the moderate establishment's clear choice.

Viva democracy!

