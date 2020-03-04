Long Lines and Glitches Frustrate California Voters

County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan apologized for the problems, saying it had been “a challenging day.”

“I think what we also learned is that some of that model needs quite a bit of refinement,” he said, referring to the new system of 979 vote centers where any county voter could go. “I think we perhaps overestimated how many of those voters would take advantage of the early voting period.”

He said workers had problems checking in voters because they could not properly scan names, which led to long lines. The county’s new touch-screen voting devices, meant to boost accessibility, operated slowly at times because so many voters were trying to use them at once, said Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for Logan. More devices were added at some polling places and there were no indications of security breaches, he said.

California is among 14 states that held presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, and voters in the most populous state also weighed in on congressional races, legislative seats and a statewide school bond.

California’s primary was moved up from June to March to make the state’s results more relevant. The earlier date also coincided with a number of changes aimed at expanding voter turnout, including the new multi-purpose vote centers instead of polling places in 15 counties.

Also new this year, Californians were able to register to vote through 8 p.m. Tuesday at any location where ballots were accepted.

That led to delays at some college campuses. At the University of Southern California, students said many of the delays were due to voters who needed to register for the first time or get a provisional ballot because they live outside Los Angeles County.

Jimmy Huber, 22, of Whittier, who waited about 90 minutes to vote, said there weren’t enough workers checking in voters.

“After that, you could go straight to any of the machines,” he said. “It goes quickly once the human part’s done."

Richard Gonzalez, 20, of Tracy in San Joaquin County, said poll workers began handing out pink provisional ballot forms while he was in line, speeding up the process once he got inside.

New System Deployed Despite Warnings

The state certified Los Angeles County’s new elections system despite serious technical and security defects identified in testing, including the ability for attackers to bypass seals, locks and sensors and boot from a USB port, which could allow election data to be modified. Testers also found the machines were susceptible to paper jams at five times the acceptable rate.