What’s Next For Warren After A Disappointing Super Tuesday?

“What I see happening is a lot of folks trying to turn voting into some complicated strategy. You know, pundits, friends, neighbors are all saying you have to second-guess yourself on this,” she said. “But prediction has been a terrible business and the pundits have gotten it wrong over and over.”

Warren has signaled that she intends to keep going in this race. On Tuesday night, she announced that she is planning to return to Michigan later this week and also hold events in Arizona and Idaho, seeming to signal that she isn’t giving up. Michigan and Idaho hold their primaries on March 10, with Arizona following a week later.

And indeed, over the weekend, her campaign had released a memo saying she was pinning her hopes on the Democratic convention in July, banking on no candidate winning an outright majority of delegates.

Warren now occupies an awkward middle ground in the presidential race. On the one hand, she has amassed a large and enthusiastic base of support that promotes her ardently on social media and fills events; her campaign reports that she drew more than 3,000 people in Los Angeles on Monday night and 2,200 in Detroit on Tuesday.

However, none of that has proved enough to present a major challenge in the delegate race.

Perhaps another illustration of Warren’s difficult position is that she was the first-place, second-choice candidate in the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. That poll showed her to be the second choice of 23% of Democrats, buoyed in particular by Bernie Sanders supporters. That put her well past the next-highest candidate, Sanders, at 14%. In short: many voters may see her as a candidate they could vote for, but not enough see her as their top choice.

At least for the past couple of days, Warren’s faithful have said they would stick with her to the end.