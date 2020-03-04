Contentious Open Space Measure in Danville Too Close to Call

The results are coming in for Measure Y in the Easy Bay town of Danville, but the race is still too close to call.

Voters there were asked to consider authorizing residential and trail development on a privately owned 400, acre plot of land. The "yes" campaign has a small lead — with about 52% for the development and 48% against — as of Tuesday at 11:40 p.m.

The measure has pit neighbors, who dread the heavy road congestion, against city leaders and environmental groups who said they want to use the land for recreation and preservation, and are willing to allow for some development in order to make that happen.

The land is south of the entrance to Mount Diablo State Park. For 70 years, it’s been owned by the Magee family as a ranch, and the proprietors reaped tax benefits through California's Williamson Act to keep the land undeveloped.