Texas’ Super Tuesday Presidential Race Remains Uncertain

“As a combat veteran, I am concerned about the values of this country that are under attack,” Hegar told supporters in Austin. “And as a working mom, I’m concerned about the future if we keep it in the hands of people like Sen. John Cornyn.”

Sanders was banking on young and Latino voters in booming Texas to accelerate his path to the nomination, while Biden’s resurgent campaign made a dramatic late mark on the Lone Star State, rolling out a late endorsement from former Texas rival Beto O’Rourke.

Four years ago, Sanders lost Texas nearly 2-to-1 to Hillary Clinton. But now he had a foothold in the Lone Star State, where his rise emboldened progressive challenger elsewhere on the ballot that were also looking to advance Tuesday.

“Things are looking awful good,” Biden told supporters in Los Angeles. “For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign.”

The primary put Texas’ fast-changing politics to the test. Democrats are making fast gains in the nation’s biggest GOP stronghold and have a shot in November at taking control of the Texas House for the first time in 20 years a — reclaiming of power that would swiftly change the landscape of one of the GOP’s most crucial states.

It’s an outcome that some conservative voters had on their minds as they went to the polls in Texas. Shelby Schnefke, a stay-at-home mother of two, said after casting her ballot in Dallas that the GOP needs to stay on guard against Democrats making further inroads.

“I feel like recently it’s been proven that it could happen,” Schnefke said. “I think that’s why it’s more motivating now than ever for Republicans to come out and vote because I think a lot of times in Texas you’re like ‘Oh, we’re safe.’ But we definitely aren’t safe.’”

In Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, elections officials rushed to send additional voting machines to polling places where voters reported long lines.

With the hotly contested presidential race topping the ballot, long lines at polling sites encouraged Democrats who are counting on record-shattering turnout across the state this fall. Sanders, who has given rise to a handful of progressive challengers in Texas, looked to pull away from the field. But Biden sought to ride a wave of new momentum.