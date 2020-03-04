Sanders Wins His Home State of Vermont on Super Tuesday

Vermont favorite son Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is seeking a big night in Super Tuesday voting across the country as part of his quest for the Democratic presidential nomination, cruised to victory in his home state’s presidential primary.

The Associated Press declared Sanders the winner over the other 12 candidates in Democratic primary shortly after the polls closed statewide at 7 p.m.

Sanders and his wife, Jane, returned home to Vermont to vote in Super Tuesday’s presidential primary, with the U.S. senator telling reporters that he looked forward to doing well.

As he arrived at the polling place in Burlington on Tuesday morning, he told a crowd of reporters that his campaign is about defeating President Donald Trump, who he called “the most dangerous president in the modern history of our country” and creating an economy and government “that works for all and not just the few.”