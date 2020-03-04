Joe Biden Projected to Win Virginia

Joe Biden notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning battleground Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary and add to a remarkable political comeback that looked unthinkable just last week.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking for an early home-state win in Vermont, and polls began closing in some of the 13 other states voting from California to Maine. Voting was still occurring in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

Virginia and its 99 delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee was an early lift for Biden after Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled primary arrived at Super Tuesday as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Biden. A wild card was Bloomberg, who skipped the primary's first four states but poured $500 million of his personal fortune into Super Tuesday and faced increasing pressure to prove it was all worth it.