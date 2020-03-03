Now that California’s primary has moved up to Super Tuesday, the state and its voters are a new focus of presidential campaigns. The result? Voters in the state are being inundated with more and more campaign mailers. But what’s the life cycle of one of those mailers? And in the state of California, with a focus on sustainability and environmental issues, where do all those mailers end up? Reporter Robin Estrins traces their life cycle.
The Life Cycle of a Political Mailer
4 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
