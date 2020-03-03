'Mayor Pete' Made the Extraordinary Seem Ordinary

When I finally stopped resisting the truth about my sexual orientation in 1978, I was a college sophomore in Ithaca, New York. Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to public office in California was leading the fight against the "Briggs Initiative," which would have banned openly gay and lesbian teachers in California. In Florida, former beauty queen Anita Bryant was promoting a campaign to roll back LGBT rights in Dade County.

Harvey Milk would soon be assassinated. And in that political environment, the notion of a credible, openly gay candidate for president was simply unimaginable.

Fast forward to 2019, when the small-town mayor with a challenging name to pronounce (let alone spell) announced his run for president. Few thought he had a chance of making it past Iowa, much less winning there. But as he showed his fundraising prowess and became something of a media darling, Buttigieg made believers out of many former skeptics.

Part of what made Buttigieg's candidacy so impressive was that his history-making run seemed so ordinary. He wasn't running to become the first gay president (actually, some historians say "bachelor" James Buchanan, the nation's 15th president, beat him to it) but rather, to be the first millennial in the White House who was ready to "turn the page."