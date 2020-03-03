'Mayor Pete' Made the Extraordinary Seem Ordinary

I also spoke to one queer activist of color who helped disrupt an LGBT Buttigieg fundraiser in San Francisco, who parroted Bernie Sanders' criticism that Mayor Pete was getting money from billionaires.
And yet — billionaire bundlers and donors backing a gay presidential candidate? Who'da thunk it?
It speaks to the inroads Buttigieg and the LGBT movement have made in the U.S. A week ago, a poignant online video of Buttigieg and Zachary, a 9-year-old boy at one of his town hall meetings, went viral. His written question was, "Can you help me tell the world I'm gay too? I want to be brave like you." The boy was brought up on stage, where Buttigieg calmly said, "I don't think you need a lot of advice from me on bravery."
That moment encapsulates the real impact of Buttigieg's candidacy. It signals to boys and girls struggling with their sexual identity and fear of being their true authentic selves that they are not alone.
"We sent a message to every kid out there wondering if whatever marks them out as different means they are somehow destined to be less than," Buttigieg said Sunday night, when announcing the suspension of his campaign. "To see that someone who once felt that exact same way can become a leading American presidential candidate with his husband at his side."
A historic candidacy has ended, but it may still open a lot of doors that seemed closed before it began.