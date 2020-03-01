Pete Buttigieg to Suspend Presidential Campaign Ahead of Super Tuesday

Updated at 7:22 p.m. ET

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old who rose from being mayor of a midsize Indiana city to mounting a serious presidential run, is set to suspend his bid for the White House, a senior campaign aide confirms to NPR.

Buttigieg, an openly gay Navy Reserve veteran, will suspend his campaign in a speech Sunday night back in his hometown of South Bend, Ind., the aide says.

Buttigieg is set to depart the Democratic race third in overall delegates, behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The announcement comes a day after Buttigieg finished fourth in South Carolina's Democratic primary, the party's fourth nominating contest. Buttigieg had finished in a virtual tie in Iowa's caucuses, then second in New Hampshire and third in Nevada.