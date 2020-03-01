Tom Steyer Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Updated at 9:36 p.m. ET

Tom Steyer, the billionaire hedge fund investor and environmental activist who staked his campaign on a strong finish in South Carolina, suspended his presidential campaign on Saturday.

Steyer aggressively courted the black vote in the state, with a focus on racial and economic justice but had a disappointing finish. Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the state.

"I said if I didn't see a path to winning, that I'd suspend my campaign," Steyer told supporters on Saturday. "And honestly, I can't see a path where I can win the presidency."

Steyer had spent more time in South Carolina than any other candidate and fielded the largest on-the-ground campaign staff.