Amnesia's Last Show: An 'Essential' SF Venue for Local Artists Closes After 20 Years

When asked about the closure of the venue and what it means to him, he said, "It scares me. Especially seeing somewhere like this to close. As you're coming up as a new band ... these are the only kinds of places where you can start to build. You can't go straight to the Independent or anything like that. These places are so essential because they'll give anybody a chance. It's one less place supporting creativity."

On a drink board once full of craft beer choices, only a few remain. The sign reads, "Thank you! It has been one HELL of a run."

The bar will reopen in another capacity in the future, but not as a music venue. In a statement from Wathen, who also owns City Beer Store, he said, "In 2015 we took over the helm at Amnesia. In those five years, we have put on over 4,000 shows, shared countless experiences, served thousands of beers and created many joyful memories. Amnesia has been a great experience for our families, and we want to thank all the musicians, patrons and employees for that gift. We’ve explored many options over the course of the past two years, but the hard truth is that this business is not fiscally sustainable."

Next up on stage is Novio Electrico. Rex Shelverton plays guitar for the band, which has played at Amnesia just about every month for the past one and a half years.

"I've been playing here since it was called the Chameleon. It feels like such a neighborhood spot. It doesn't feel like such a destination like the way The Chapel does. I love all those places, too. This is just more casual, you can just show up," Shelverton said.

When asked about the future of small music venues in San Francisco, he said, "Cities change. Unfortunately, it's the way it goes."

Hanging out backstage, Amnesia's General Manager, Adam Del Rio, talked about his favorite memories of the bar, including playing his own music and "watching the kids who cut their teeth here. They're stoked to play and have a rock 'n' roll show."

The bar was known for its eclectic music nights, cozy space and dim red lighting. Mondays were bluegrass, Wednesdays were jazz and other nights could be anything and everything in between.

To close the night, Caravan 222 plays the last set for Amnesia's final show. In between songs, the band announces that due to the closing of Amnesia, they are changing their name to the Chinatown Mustangs. "We've had a lot of good times here. And we'll have a lot of good times in the future," the band said.

Looking for another small venue in the Mission District to see local or underground music? Here are some places to stop by: The Makeout Room, The Knockout, Rite Spot, Amado's and El Rio host a consistent rotation of music. Missing gypsy jazz? Check out Revolution Cafe. For an acoustic set, The Lost Church has you covered. While The Chapel and Brick & Mortar are larger venues, they book both local and touring bands.