Amnesia's Last Show: An 'Essential' SF Venue for Local Artists Closes After 20 Years
Novio Electrico plays the the last show at Amnesia on Saturday. The bar is set to close as a venue on Feb. 29, 2020 and reopen in another capacity. Beth LaBerge/KQED
Novio Electrico plays the the last show at Amnesia on Saturday. The bar is set to close as a venue on Feb. 29, 2020 and reopen in another capacity. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Amnesia's Last Show: An 'Essential' SF Venue for Local Artists Closes After 20 Years

Amnesia's Last Show: An 'Essential' SF Venue for Local Artists Closes After 20 Years

Beth LaBerge

Amnesia ended its 20-year run as a music venue with a sold-out show Saturday night. The Mission District bar — with capacity for less than 100 people — is another one of San Francisco's small music venues to shut down in recent years.

General Manager Adam Del Rio said that there was a combination of problems that led to the venue closing. “The last year has been a struggle. Shows haven’t been as well attended and people have been drinking less," he said.

The owners plan to reopen the bar and pledge that it will live on as a neighborhood gathering space, as it has been for the past 100 years. "It's been a wild and wonderful run, and truly bittersweet to say goodbye," Craig Wathen, Amnesia's owner, said in a statement.

Parker Simon plays bass for the band Tong, who opened the final show at Amnesia on Saturday night. This is the band's 10th time playing at the venue and Parker said, "We found our identity as a band at Amnesia." When asked about the closure of the venue and what it means to him he said, "It scares me. Especially seeing somewhere like this to close. As you're coming up as a new band ... these are the only kinds of places where you can start to build. You can't go straight to the Independent or anything like that. These places are so essential because they'll give anybody a chance. It's one less place supporting creativity."
The band Tong opens during Amnesia's last show on Feb. 29, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As the final show at Amnesia begins Saturday night, Parker Simon plays bass for the band Tong. This is the band's tenth time playing at the venue, and Simon said, "We found our identity as a band at Amnesia."

When asked about the closure of the venue and what it means to him, he said, "It scares me. Especially seeing somewhere like this to close. As you're coming up as a new band ... these are the only kinds of places where you can start to build. You can't go straight to the Independent or anything like that. These places are so essential because they'll give anybody a chance. It's one less place supporting creativity."

Patrons dance to the band Novio Electrico during the last night of Amnesia on Saturday.
Patrons dance to the band Novio Electrico during the last night of Amnesia on Saturday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
A slim selection of beer remained at Amnesia in San Francisco during the music venue's last night on Saturday. The sign reads, "Thank you! It has been one HELL of a run." The bar will reopen in another capacity in the future, but not as a music venue. In a statement from the current owner Craig Wathen, who also owns City Beer Store, he said "In 2015 we took over the helm at Amnesia. In those five years, we have put on over 4,000 shows, shared countless experiences, served thousands of beers, and created many joyful memories. Amnesia has been a great experience for our families, and we want to thank all the musicians, patrons and employees for that gift." He goes on to say that, "We’ve explored many options over the course of the past two years, but the hard truth is that this business is not fiscally sustainable."
The drink board is unusually empty during Amnesia's last show. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

On a drink board once full of craft beer choices, only a few remain. The sign reads, "Thank you! It has been one HELL of a run."

The bar will reopen in another capacity in the future, but not as a music venue. In a statement from Wathen, who also owns City Beer Store, he said, "In 2015 we took over the helm at Amnesia. In those five years, we have put on over 4,000 shows, shared countless experiences, served thousands of beers and created many joyful memories. Amnesia has been a great experience for our families, and we want to thank all the musicians, patrons and employees for that gift. We’ve explored many options over the course of the past two years, but the hard truth is that this business is not fiscally sustainable."

Rex Shelverton plays in Novio Electrico during the last night of the small music venue Amnesia on Saturday night. The band has played at Amnesia just about every 6 weeks for the past 1 1/2 years. Rex Shelverton said, "I've been playing here since it was called the Chameleon. It feels like such a neighborhood spot. It doesn't feel like such a destination like the way The Chapel does. I love all those places too. This is just more casual, you can just show up." When asked about the future of small music venue's in San Francisco he said, "City's change. Unfortunately, it's the way it goes."
Guitarist Rex Shelverton plays with Novio Electrico. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Next up on stage is Novio Electrico. Rex Shelverton plays guitar for the band, which has played at Amnesia just about every month for the past one and a half years.

"I've been playing here since it was called the Chameleon. It feels like such a neighborhood spot. It doesn't feel like such a destination like the way The Chapel does. I love all those places, too. This is just more casual, you can just show up," Shelverton said.

When asked about the future of small music venues in San Francisco, he said, "Cities change. Unfortunately, it's the way it goes."

Amnesia's General Manager Adam Del Rio (left) hangs out backstage during the last show at the venue on Saturday night. He said that there was a combination of problems that lead to the closure. “The last year has been a struggle. Shows haven’t been as well attended and people have been drinking less in general.” He has many fond memories of the bar, including playing his own music and "watching the kids who cut their teeth here. They're stoked to play and have a rock n roll show."
Amnesia's General Manager Adam Del Rio (left) hangs out backstage during the last show at the venue on Saturday night. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Hanging out backstage, Amnesia's General Manager, Adam Del Rio, talked about his favorite memories of the bar, including playing his own music and "watching the kids who cut their teeth here. They're stoked to play and have a rock 'n' roll show."

Indiana Hale plays during the last night at Amnesia on Saturday night. The bar was known for its eclectic music nights, cozy space and dim red lighting. Mondays were bluegrass and Wednesdays were jazz and other nights could be anything and everything in between.
Indiana Hale plays during the last night at Amnesia on Saturday night. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Regulars, band members and staff fill Amnesia during the last night of music on Saturday.
Regulars, band members and staff fill Amnesia during the last night of music on Saturday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The bar was known for its eclectic music nights, cozy space and dim red lighting. Mondays were bluegrass, Wednesdays were jazz and other nights could be anything and everything in between.

Caravan 222 plays during the last night before the venue closes on March 1, 2020.
Caravan 222 plays during the last night before the venue closes. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Caravan 222 plays the last set during the last night at Amnesia on Saturday. They announced during their set that due to the closing of Amnesia they would change their name to the Chinatown Mustangs. Guitarist Jacob Landry said, "this is a huge loss for me."
The crowd watches Caravan 222 play on Feb. 29, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

To close the night, Caravan 222 plays the last set for Amnesia's final show. In between songs, the band announces that due to the closing of Amnesia, they are changing their name to the Chinatown Mustangs. "We've had a lot of good times here. And we'll have a lot of good times in the future," the band said.

Looking for another small venue in the Mission District to see local or underground music? Here are some places to stop by: The Makeout Room, The Knockout, Rite Spot, Amado's and El Rio host a consistent rotation of music. Missing gypsy jazz? Check out Revolution Cafe. For an acoustic set, The Lost Church has you covered. While The Chapel and Brick & Mortar are larger venues, they book both local and touring bands.