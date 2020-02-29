Founder of Trader Joe's, Which Highlighted California Wines and Unique Snacks, Dies

"He wanted to make sure whatever was sold in our store was of good value," said Coulombe's son, also named Joe, who added that his father died following a long illness. "He always did lots of taste tests. My sisters and I remember him bringing home all kinds of things for us to try. At his offices he had practically daily tastings of new products. Always the aim was to provide good food and good value to people."

He achieved that by buying directly from wholesalers and cutting out the middleman, in many cases slapping the name Trader Joe's on a bag of nuts, trail mix, organic dried mango, honey-oat cereal or Angus beef chili. He named several products after his daughters Charlotte and Madeleine and gave quirky names to others. Among them were Trader Darwin vitamins and a non-alcoholic sparkling juice called Eve's Apple Sparkled by Adam.

He prided himself on checking out every vintage of wine from California's Napa Valley, including Trader Joe's standby Charles Shaw — affectionately known as Two-Buck Chuck because it sold for $1.99. (It still does in the California stores, although shipping costs have increased the price in other states.)

"He sold a lot of better wines too," his son noted with a laugh, recalling trips the family made to France to seek them out.

After selling Trader Joe's to German grocery retailer Aldi in 1979, Coulombe remained as its CEO until 1988, when he left to launch a second career as what he called a "temp," coming in as interim CEO or consultant for several large companies in transition. He retired in 2013.

Joseph Hardin Coulombe, an only child, was born on June 3, 1930, in San Diego and lived on an avocado ranch in nearby Del Mar. After serving in the Air Force, he attended Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics, a master's in business administration and met and married his wife, Alice.

A few years after graduation, he was hired by the Rexall drugstore chain, which tasked him with establishing a chain of convenience stores called Pronto. When Rexall lost interest in the stores, he bought them and had grown the chain to about a dozen outlets when the huge 7-Eleven company made a major push into Southern California.

"So I had to do something different," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2014. "Scientific American had a story that of all people qualified to go to college, 60% were going. I felt this newly educated — not smarter but better-educated — class of people would want something different, and that was the genesis of Trader Joe's."

His wife's parents had introduced him to a world of foods previously unfamiliar to him, including fine olive oil, fresh seafood and inexpensive quality wine, and he figured things like that would be perfect for the younger audience he was seeking.

As he bargained for those products, he'd sometimes come across a particularly exceptional olive oil or vintage wine, never to find it again, and he wouldn't stock an inferior product in its place.