PG&E Fined $2.1 Billion for Wildfires, Largest Amount in California History

California regulators slapped PG&E with a $2.1 billion fine for igniting a series of deadly wildfires that landed the beleaguered utility in bankruptcy.

The penalty imposed Thursday in an administrative law judge’s decision boosts the punishment that had been agreed upon in a $1.7 billion settlement announced in December. It is the largest penalty ever assessed by the California Public Utilities Commission for the utility’s role in the catastrophic wildfires of 2017 and 2018 caused by PG&E’s outdated electrical grid and negligence.

Several consumer groups had protested the settlement as too lenient in light of the destruction that PG&E left behind, and the CPUC agreed, upon further review.

PG&E didn’t have an immediate comment about the increased penalty.