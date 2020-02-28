California Brings Delegates Galore

After years of not making much difference in the presidential primaries because the state's election took place in June, California's earlier primary this year will have a huge impact on the race.

The delegate count to date is puny compared to the 415 pledged Democratic delegates California has to offer on Super Tuesday.

Iowa weighs in at a cute 41 delegates and New Hampshire contributes a dainty 24.

The Golden State is by far the biggest delegate haul of the presidential primaries.

Let's hope we have as big of an impact on the general election in November.