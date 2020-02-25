Boom or Bust, You Decide

San Francisco's Proposition D aims to penalize landlords who keep their storefronts vacant while holding out for higher rent.

Next week, voters will decide whether the city should tax property owners who keep their property vacant for more than 182 days.

It's tough to prove that someone is keeping their property vacant in order to get more rent income in this super-heated economy, but it sure is hard to believe all those vacant storefronts would stay empty if landlords dropped the price from "exorbitant" to "ridiculous."

Supply and demand: Try it, you'll like it!