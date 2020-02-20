California Will Pay $50M in Lawsuit Claiming it Violated Kids' Rights by Not Teaching Them to Read

The agreement, part of which needs the Legislature’s approval, also requires the state to advise public schools how to reduce disparities in discipline of students of color, according to an outline of the agreement provided by Public Counsel, the pro-bono firm representing the suit’s plaintiffs.

Public Counsel celebrated Superior Court Judge Rupert Byrdsong’s approval of the settlement, calling it “a historic first step forward towards affirming the (right to literacy) for all children in California.”

“We brought this case because achievement of literacy for all children remains the single most urgent crisis in California today,” Mark Rosenbaum, Public Counsel’s lead attorney in the lawsuit, said in prepared remarks. “This settlement is a milestone in that struggle. It is not the endpoint, nor was it ever intended to be. No one — and I’m sure Governor (Gavin) Newsom, State Board of Education President (Linda) Darling-Hammond, and (State) Superintendent (Tony) Thurmond agree — should take this as the last word, or anything close.”

Vicky Waters, a press secretary for the governor, said in a statement: “California is committed to closing opportunity gaps by directing extra support and resources to school districts and schools that serve students who need extra help.” She noted that California rejiggered its school funding formula in 2013 to target additional money to schools with a greater share of disadvantaged students, and added that Newsom’s 2020-21 budget would steer $600 million in “opportunity grants” to low-performing, high-poverty schools.

“Today’s announced settlement builds further on these proposed investments and focuses on strengthening early literacy programs, which are critical to a child’s later success in school,” Waters said.

But California’s attempts at reform have led to mixed results: While some gaps in achievement have narrowed, the gap between black students and their white and Asian peers has remained mostly stagnant. The slow improvement in results has fueled growing calls from some legislators and civil rights advocates to strengthen oversight of how school districts spend extra money intended for students who are low-income, English learners and in foster care.