Gov. Newsom Highlights California's 'Disgrace'

"The richest state in the richest nation" is failing to properly address homelessness, said Gov. Gavin Newsom in his second state of the state speech on Wednesday.

Newsom put California's inequity on full display in a singularly focused speech that put homelessness and the state's housing crisis front and center.

The world's fifth largest economy can surely do much more to get an estimated 151,000 homeless people off the streets.

It's encouraging that Newsom devoted so much attention to homelessness – I sure hope that focus remains and turns into results.