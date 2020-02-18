A San Francisco judge could decide Friday whether a jury will decide the fate of a $150 million dollar lawsuit against the city of San Francisco. The case stems from hundreds of taxi medallions the city sold for a quarter-million bucks a piece. Now, because of companies like Uber and Lyft, their medallions are virtually worthless. One driver is using his social security check to pay off his loan.
Medallion Crisis Leaves Cab Drivers With Overwhelming Debt
5 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.