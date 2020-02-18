Medallion Crisis Leaves Cab Drivers With Overwhelming Debt
Medallion Crisis Leaves Cab Drivers With Overwhelming Debt

Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A San Francisco judge could decide Friday whether a jury will decide the fate of a $150 million dollar lawsuit against the city of San Francisco. The case stems from hundreds of taxi medallions the city sold for a quarter-million bucks a piece.  Now, because of companies like Uber and Lyft, their medallions are virtually worthless. One driver is using his social security check to pay off his loan.

