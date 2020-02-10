San Diego has installed thousands of high tech "smart" street lights that come equipped with sensors, cameras and microphones. The lights are intended to help the city reach its environmental and urban planning goals. But according to reporting by the Voice of San Diego, these devices are also frequently used by law enforcement, and that raises privacy concerns.
'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns
3 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
