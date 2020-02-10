'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns
Search
X
Donate
News

'Smart' Street Lights in San Diego Raise Privacy Concerns

3 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

San Diego has installed thousands of high tech "smart" street lights that come equipped with sensors, cameras and microphones. The lights are intended to help the city reach its environmental and urban planning goals. But according to reporting by the Voice of San Diego, these devices are also frequently used by law enforcement, and that raises privacy concerns.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.