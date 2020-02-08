Layoffs and Budget Cuts Amid the Boom?

250 teachers in the West Contra Costa Unified School District may be laid off as part of a plan to close a $32 million budget shortfall.

Wait, what?

In this time of glory, wealth and abundance, we're actually talking about laying off teachers in the Richmond-based district?

The president of the United Teachers of Richmond union said that, after non-teaching staff is included, the district may lay off a total of 400 people.

Class sizes may increase and millions more may be cut from school budgets.

Isn't this the kind of thing that happens in a recession, not when the economy is going bonkers?