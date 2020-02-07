SF Public Works Director and Alleged Co-Conspirator Appear in Federal Court

A San Francisco official and a prominent restaurant owner who were arrested by the FBI on corruption charges last week appeared for the first time in court on Thursday.

Mohammed Nuru, 57, the head of San Francisco’s Public Works department and his alleged co-conspirator, Nick Bovis, 56, who owns the sports bar Lefty O’Doul’s, appeared in federal court to review the terms of their bail bonds, set at $2 million each.

Nuru and Bovis are both free and are starting paperwork to secure their hefty bonds with personal property. Nuru is on paid administrative leave from his position with the city.

The men are charged with honest services wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to bribe a San Francisco International Airport commissioner with $5,000 to ease the way for Bovis to open a restaurant at the airport.

Nuru also allegedly accepted extravagant gifts from a developer who was working on a project in San Francisco, and is accused of helping Bovis with bids for contracts with city authorities.