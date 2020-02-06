Fleeing Violence, Getting Pepper Sprayed

"Detention is NOT prison" and "try not to take things personally," are just two of the pointers the for-profit prison company GEO Group gives to newly locked-up migrant detainees.

In the latest disturbing account to come out of the company's troubled Adelanto facility, surveillance video shows detainees (who were initiating a hunger strike to protest conditions in the facility) sitting calmly at a table and then getting pepper sprayed and roughed up.

We sure have come a long, long way from Emma Lazarus' United States.