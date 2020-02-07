After New Hampshire, Buttigieg Faces a Wall of Color

But still, he struggles to connect with voters of color. And a recent New York Times article detailing the frustrations of some Buttigieg campaign staffers of color who spoke about feeling disrespected by their white colleagues, only widened that divide.

Polls show former Vice President Joe Biden as the overwhelming choice of black voters, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is preferred by Latinos, especially younger ones.

Sacramento-based political consultant Mike Madrid, who helps Republican and Democratic candidates make inroads with Latino voters, says Buttigieg’s problem is as much about age as it is about race or ethnicity.

"Latino voters under 35 have a very different political identity," Madrid said. "And it is one that is very strongly formulated against a political establishment that is not working for them."

Madrid says what while Sanders is calling for a "political revolution," Buttigieg has a message of moderation, one that pushes for building on the progress made under President Obama.

"And the message that he is saying as a younger [candidate] is, 'Let's go more establishment route.' And that is something I think that in many ways is viewed as a betrayal of their generation … and arguably even an insensitivity to the issues that they believe need to be championed on behalf of the Latino community," Madrid said.

Asked for a list of black, Asian and Latino endorsers from California, the Buttigieg campaign referred KQED to Christopher Cabaldon, the long-time mayor of West Sacramento.

But when pressed to name Buttigieg's most prominent supporters of color in California, Cabaldon, who is Filipino-American and openly gay, deflected.

"California has not been an endorsement battle, per se," Cabaldon said, adding that Buttigieg has spent time in places like the Central Valley, Sacramento and Los Angeles, where he's tried to reach diverse voters.

But Cabaldon said Buttigieg is beginning to pick up endorsements.

"There are quite a few Latino and Asian American leaders around the country, mayors included, that have been actively campaigning for Pete," he said.

On a recent Saturday afternoon in San Francisco, volunteers for the Sanders and Buttigieg campaigns stood on the corner of 18th and Castro streets, trying to woo voters.

Joe Rodriguez, who describes himself as Latinx, heads up the volunteer group for Buttigieg in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's congressional district. Asked about Buttigeig's difficultly courting voters of color, Rodriguez talked about his own family, who came from Spain and New Mexico.

"The Latinx community is just getting to know him," Rodriguez said, adding that a quarter of his volunteers have Latinx, Hispanic and other related backgrounds. "They've been our most fervent volunteers. In my community they like the fact that he speaks Spanish."

Another volunteer, Jessie Cortez, whose grandparents came from Mexico, said he has convinced his family to support Buttigieg.

"He kind of reminds them of me," Cortez said. "We're both 37 or 38 years old, intelligent — nice boys," he added with a smile.

Cortez said his family also likes the fact that Buttigieg is a military veteran and religious.

"My mom is still very Catholic, and Pete talks about his Episcopalian faith," he said. "And how he talks about faith, bringing in the immigrant and the poor, that really spoke to her."

If Buttigieg does well in New Hampshire, it should enable him to get another look from voters who currently support other candidates, like Biden. But starting on Super Tuesday, voters will have another prominent moderate alternative to Biden: Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has not competed in the early states, but is on the ballot in California — and said he'll spend up to a billion dollars to help defeat Trump.

If Buttigeig did get the nomination, he could count on the enthusiastic support of former President Obama, for whom he volunteered in 2008. In the past, Obama has touted Buttigieg as one of the most promising leaders of his generation, and would lend his own credibility with the coalition of voters who helped him win two terms in the White House.