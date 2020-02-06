Hundreds More Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive in California 
Morning Report

Hundreds More Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive in California 

Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California. (Travis Air Force Base)

Hundreds More Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive in California

California is hosting 350 more Americans fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. Two planes full of evacuees landed at Travis Air Force base north of San Francisco on Wednesday.
Reporter: Sara Hossaini, KQED

Lobster Trade Hit Hard by Coronavirus Fears

Lobster fishermen along our California's Central Coast are having trouble selling their catch as China halts animal imports.
Reporter: Kathryn Barnes, KCRW

Joe Biden Pitches Environmental Legacy to California Voters

Concern over climate change has peaked this presidential race, and former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping California voters remember the environmental legacy of the Obama era.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Farmers Sue To Keep Insects Off Endangered Species List

There are no insects on California’s endangered species list now, but some state wildlife officials want to change that. They hope to include 4 native "bumble bee" species. But agricultural interests are suing.

