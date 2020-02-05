Rep. Nancy Pelosi Lets it Rip

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of President Trump's speech at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

She wasn't just organizing her desk, this was a very public statement for all to see.

Even though I'm definitely not a fan of Trump, I was shocked the long-time San Francisco representative did this.

Sure, it might have been a breech of decorum, but what about another far more important document?

From the First Amendment to the emoluments clause to separation of powers, the president has done his share of ripping and tearing, no?