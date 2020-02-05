PG&E Looks for an Exit

A federal judge approved another part of PG&E's bankruptcy exit plan — but Gov. Gavin Newsom has been threatening a state-backed takeover of the utility.

Newsom isn't the only one pushing a state takeover.

Earlier this week state Sen. Scott Wiener talked about his plans for what he called, "an irresponsibly run company."

In strange-but-true cartoon news, as soon as I started drawing this cartoon, a contract tree-trimming crew began to cut the trees near power lines right outside my window.

If only all of my cartoons had that effect...