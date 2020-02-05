PG&E Looks for an Exit
Search
X
Donate
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

PG&E Looks for an Exit

Mark Fiore

A federal judge approved another part of PG&E's bankruptcy exit plan — but Gov. Gavin Newsom has been threatening a state-backed takeover of the utility.

Newsom isn't the only one pushing a state takeover.

Earlier this week state Sen. Scott Wiener talked about his plans for what he called, "an irresponsibly run company."

In strange-but-true cartoon news, as soon as I started drawing this cartoon, a contract tree-trimming crew began to cut the trees near power lines right outside my window.

If only all of my cartoons had that effect...

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.