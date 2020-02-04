WATCH LIVE: Senators Have Their Say on Impeachment

Updated at 10:10 a.m. ET

As jurors in President Trump's impeachment trial, senators have remained silent as House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team make their cases. But now they have their opening.

The trial adjourned on Monday, giving senators their chance to take the floor. That window is still open on Tuesday; senators get up to 10 minutes each to speak. Watch the proceedings live here.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke first on Tuesday, dismissing the two articles of impeachment against Trump "constitutionally incoherent."