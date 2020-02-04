Closing the Door on Convicting the President
Closing the Door on Convicting the President

Mark Fiore

With President Trump's acquittal looking like a done deal, the impeachment trial neared its conclusion with closing arguments on Monday.

The Republican-majority-controlled Senate successfully blocked the introduction of new evidence and witnesses to Trump's impeachment trial.

Throughout the trial, Democratic impeachment managers tended to focus on what the president actually did while Trump's defense largely focused on process arguments and technicalities.

Technically, what the president did is impeachable.

