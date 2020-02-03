Good Times Even in Defeat: Celebrating the 49ers, a Mission Tradition
Good Times Even in Defeat: Celebrating the 49ers, a Mission Tradition

Beth LaBerge
Friends and family at the Carrasco House on Alabama Street in the Mission before the Super Bowl on Sunday. Several generations, many who grew up on the same block, have been getting together to watch the games since 2012 (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

For years, the Carrasco's house on Alabama Street in San Francisco's Mission District, is where family and friends, many of whom grew up together in the neighborhood, have reliably convened to watch 49ers games.

And on Sunday, they predictably came out in force, packing into the small backyard, hungry to see their team capture its sixth Super Bowl championship. Together, they rejoiced when the 49ers took the lead in the third quarter, danced to a boombox during commercials, watched silently in disbelief as the Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter and hugged each other consolingly in defeat.

"It's sad, but it's just a game," said Dell Rice, who attended the gathering. "And we did our best."

Rolando Gonzalez rides his Harley Davidson down 24th Street in the Mission on his way to Alabama Street to see friends before the start of the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Martha Carrasco on Alabama Street in the Mission before the Super Bowl on Sunday. Her friends and family, many of whom are from the same block, have been getting together for games at the Carrasco house since 2012. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Will Narvaez grills outside of the Carrasco house on Alabama Street before the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Martha Carrasco shows a photo of a previous party at the house on Alabama Street.
Friends and family cheer during the game, just after half time. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Vickie Arellano, 83, watches the Super Bowl at the Carrasco's house with longtime friends and family. She has lived just across Alabama Street for the last 58 years. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Across Alabama Street, 83-year-old Vickie Arellano takes a break from the party, and the cold, to watch the game with her husband. She has lived at the house for about 58 years where she raised her children and continues to be a surrogate mother to many in the neighborhood. Her parents were 49ers fans and she remembers going to games at Kezar Stadium and Candlestick Park. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Vickie Arellano holds a horn that she has at the ready if the 49ers win the Super Bowl on Sunday. She said she would join her friends and neighbors on Alabama Street even if it gets a little wild; they always look out for her. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Many generations came together at the Carrasco house to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Danielle watches the Super Bowl during the tense moments of the fourth quarter on Sunday.
Gloria Rodarte shows off her 49ers tattoo after the game on Sunday. She said the loss wasn't going to stop her from celebrating her team. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Dell Rice holds his head when it becomes clear that the 49ers aren't going to win. He said, "It's sad, but it's just a game. And we did our best." (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

