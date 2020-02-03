Good Times Even in Defeat: Celebrating the 49ers, a Mission Tradition

For years, the Carrasco's house on Alabama Street in San Francisco's Mission District, is where family and friends, many of whom grew up together in the neighborhood, have reliably convened to watch 49ers games.

And on Sunday, they predictably came out in force, packing into the small backyard, hungry to see their team capture its sixth Super Bowl championship. Together, they rejoiced when the 49ers took the lead in the third quarter, danced to a boombox during commercials, watched silently in disbelief as the Chiefs rallied in the fourth quarter and hugged each other consolingly in defeat.

"It's sad, but it's just a game," said Dell Rice, who attended the gathering. "And we did our best."