California’s Primary Vote Count Could Take Longer Than Ever

Californians start voting Monday in a high-profile Democratic presidential primary that has no clear front-runner and could take longer to count than any previous election in a state already notorious for slow ballot counting.

For the first time, Californians can register to vote all the way up to and including election day wherever ballots are cast, which could mean a surge of last-minute ballots, including last-minute provisional ballots that take longer to count.

There’s a lot at stake in California’s March 3 primary. California polls show U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden jockeying to advance to November against President Donald Trump, who has no serious Republican challenger.

The election date itself is new, moved up from its usual June to “Super Tuesday” so California’s 20 million Democratic-leaning registered voters might have a say in this year’s presidential race. Early voting begins Monday, the same day caucuses in Iowa start choosing their nominee.

Voters are also weighing in on congressional races, state legislative seats and a statewide school bond.

California’s March election showcases expansive changes in how and where people in the country’s most populous state can vote, with speedy new voting systems in some counties that elections officials say will cut down on tardy tallying.

Fifteen counties, including Los Angeles, will replace traditional polling places with “vote centers” where people who live anywhere in the county can vote early, drop off ballots or register to vote.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla, a Democrat, is telling voters and elections administrators to prepare for record presidential primary turnout.

“In my opinion, that’s great news,” he said. “The more people participate in democracy, the better. That’s the way it’s supposed to work.”

California has previously allowed same-day voter registration, but only at county elections offices. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last year requiring all polling places and vote centers to offer the option until 8 p.m. on election day.