Republicans Ready for Likely Acquittal in Trump Impeachment Trial

President Trump's impeachment trial could end in acquittal as soon as Friday evening, following the announcement from a crucial Republican senator that he would not be supporting witnesses.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said late Thursday he will not join Democrats in their push to subpoena witnesses. The news dashed House managers' hopes of beginning a new phase of the trial, potentially airing testimony from witnesses who could have proved politically damaging to Trump.

The looming acquittal for the president was long anticipated, but it still marks a striking setback for Democrats, who at times appeared hopeful that they would be able to convince enough Republicans to their side to call witnesses, thereby prolonging the trial if not the altering its outcome.

Senators on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. PST, will hold four hours of debate equally divided between House managers prosecuting the case and Trump's defense lawyers.

Afterward, a vote will be held on a motion to consider evidence or witness testimony. Democrats need four Republicans to defy their party in order to succeed, and Alexander's decision to vote with his party all but guarantees that the witnesses will not be part of the trial.