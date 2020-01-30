Security Activists Sound Alarm Over L.A.'s New Voting System
Search
X
Donate
News

Security Activists Sound Alarm Over L.A.'s New Voting System

1 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Voters in Los Angeles County will vote using a new electronic touchscreen system in the upcoming primary. California’s Secretary of State’s office certified the new machines just days ago. But some election security activists are still worried and have called the decision to approve the voting machines "dangerously naive."
Guest: Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.