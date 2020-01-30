Voters in Los Angeles County will vote using a new electronic touchscreen system in the upcoming primary. California’s Secretary of State’s office certified the new machines just days ago. But some election security activists are still worried and have called the decision to approve the voting machines "dangerously naive."
Guest: Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State
Security Activists Sound Alarm Over L.A.'s New Voting System
1 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
