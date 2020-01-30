Impeachment Trial Q&A Enters Last Day Before Moving to Vote on Witnesses

Democrats need to persuade at least four senators to cross party lines in order to lock in enough votes to subpoena witnesses. And while a handful of moderate Republicans have indicated they are open to hearing from witnesses, the prospect of Democrats successfully enlisting enough conservatives to join their witness push looked increasingly dim. Democratic leaders have conceded that it now appears unlikely.

Meanwhile, Republicans spent some time on Wednesday saying that once the door is open to witnesses, Republicans would like to call individuals including Joe Biden's son Hunter, who had served on a Ukrainian energy company board, and the anonymous whistleblower whose intelligence community complaint about Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian president set the impeachment process into motion.

Asked what kind of delay witnesses would add to the trial, Trump defense lawyer Jay Sekulow said "months."

Sekulow added: "This would be the first of many weeks."

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., bristled at this argument, saying Trump's defense team is exaggerating the delay to discourage senators from supporting calling witnesses, including Bolton, the former national security adviser, whose possible appearance in the trial has captured Washington since revelations from his forthcoming book were publicly leaked.

"You can subpoena John Bolton ...," Schiff said. "Don't be thrown off by this claim, 'Oh, if you even think about it, we are going to make you pay with delays like you've never seen. We're going to call witnesses that will turn this into a circus.' It shouldn't be a circus. It should be a fair trial. You can't have a fair trial without witnesses."

Some Republicans have been discussing a possible deal involving a witness-for-witness swap. Some conservatives were entertaining the idea of calling Hunter Biden as their witness.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said if Republicans are able to call just one witness it will be Hunter Biden.

"Because he's incredibly relevant to whether or not President Trump had a reason to believe that corruption was afoot in the Ukraine," Graham told reporters on Wednesday.

Over eight hours of debate Wednesday, Democratic House managers and Trump's defense made their final pitches ahead of a key vote on Friday on whether the Senate will hear from witnesses.

White House lawyer Pat Philbin defended accepting "credible" information from foreign sources about someone running for public office, arguing that "mere information is not something that would violate the campaign finance laws." Democrats, including Schiff and several senators, quickly lashed out. Schiff called that policy "corruption." Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Democrats were in "shock" hearing the defense and Sen. Mark Warner said he was "flabbergasted."

Also among the more striking responses: a question posed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Cruz asked whether a president ordering a quid pro quo in the foreign policy arena was ever appropriate.

The question was relevant to the heart of the articles of impeachment, which center on an allegation that Trump conditioned hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine on the country announcing investigations into Trump's political rivals. In other words, Democrats are accusing Trump of abusing his office by using a quid-pro-quo scheme to improve his chances of reelection.