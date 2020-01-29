Coronavirus: American Evacuation Flight From Wuhan Lands in California

The flight was organized by the U.S. State Department to get diplomats, their families and other Americans out of Wuhan, the city that is the center of the fast-growing outbreak.

Before they headed to California, the 201 passengers onboard had already undergone four health screenings: two in Wuhan before their flight took off, and two after they arrived in Anchorage.

The passengers were "approved to continue on to California by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said in a news release Wednesday.

In California, the passengers will be screened once again and "temporarily housed for a period of time," the Alaska health department said.

The passengers will remain at the March air base for additional screening. While there, they will be cared for by the Department of Health and Human Services. In a statement about their arrival, Department of Defense Press Secretary Alyssa Farah said, "DoD personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees and evacuees will not have access to any base location other than their assigned housing."

The evacuees will be closely monitored for any sign of the coronavirus. If anyone falls ill, they will be taken to a local civilian hospital, Farah added.

"Alaska is proud to do its part in helping our fellow Americans come home safely," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, applauding the rigorous screenings the passengers underwent. "For our fellow Americans on the airplane, we wish them godspeed as they head to California and ultimately to their homes."

Since it was first identified in Wuhan last month, the novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, has killed 132 people, all of them in mainland China. There are currently more than 6,000 confirmed cases, according to a tracking map created by Johns Hopkins.