Impeachment Trial Moves to Question Phase, While Witness Vote Looms

Republicans and Democrats reached a deal in which the parties will take turns asking questions for up to eight hours Wednesday. The same rules and duration for questions has been allotted for Thursday.

That sets the stage for a Friday vote on whether to allow witnesses.

According to Democrats, multiple potential witnesses have firsthand accounts of what they say is a quid pro quo scheme with Ukraine that forms the basis of the two impeachment charges Trump is facing.

Democrats say witnesses are essential for a fair trial, while Republicans maintain that witnesses can inject uncertainty into the proceedings and prolong the trial.

Among the sought-after witnesses is former national security adviser John Bolton, who captured Washington's attention this week following the release of revelations in his forthcoming book that Trump allegedly told him that military assistance was only to be released after Ukraine opened investigations into Trump's Democratic rivals. Those purported book details, first reported by The New York Times, placed pressure on senators to vote to allow witnesses into the trial.

Trump's defense team, in response, argued that a manuscript of Bolton's book would be "inadmissible" in the trial. Defense lawyer Jay Sekulow said impeachment "is not a game of leaks and unsourced manuscripts." Anything Bolton would have to offer in person about his conversations with the president, argued Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz, would not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.

Whether Republicans can defeat the Democrats' push for witnesses, including Bolton, is unclear.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans in a closed-door meeting late Tuesday that the party does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses, but that does not mean Democrats will be able to subpoena Bolton or any other witness. That decision will likely come down to moderate Republicans including Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; and Susan Collins, R-Maine; who have indicated they may be open to hearing from witnesses, but their final decision is still unknown.