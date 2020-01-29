Among City Leaders, Varied Reactions to the Arrest of SF Public Works Director

News of the FBI's arrest last night of Mohammed Nuru, the charismatic director of San Francisco's Public Works department, has inspired a range of reactions among city leaders who crossed paths with him.

Nuru and Nick Bovis, owner of Lefty O'Douls bar and restaurant, are alleged to have participated in several public corruption "schemes," including ones involving the leasing of restaurant space at SFO and attempts to influence contracts related to homeless shelters and public restrooms.

"I'm not surprised," said Angela Alioto, former city supervisor and mayoral candidate, who has called for Nuru's replacement several times over the past few years. Millions of dollars in city contracts awarded by Public Works under Nuru, Alioto said, "haven't been audited and scrutinized by any of the department heads or the board of supervisors." She added, "Many of them were sole-source contracts when it was not sole source job. It should have been competitively bid."