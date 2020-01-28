Documentary Series Digs Into Race for Duncan Hunter's Old District
Search
X
Donate
News

Documentary Series Digs Into Race for Duncan Hunter's Old District

3 min
Sam Hodgson, San Diego Union-Tribune
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A new documentary series by the San Diego Union-Tribune digs into the history of California's 50th Congressional District, held by Duncan Hunter until he resigned earlier this month after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds. Now it's the site of a heated race featuring former Congressman Darrell Issa and former City Councilman Carl DeMaio. There's also Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat who almost flipped the seat in the 2018 election.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.