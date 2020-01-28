Documentary Series Digs Into Race for Duncan Hunter's Old District

A new documentary series by the San Diego Union-Tribune digs into the history of California's 50th Congressional District, held by Duncan Hunter until he resigned earlier this month after pleading guilty to misusing campaign funds. Now it's the site of a heated race featuring former Congressman Darrell Issa and former City Councilman Carl DeMaio. There's also Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat who almost flipped the seat in the 2018 election.