The National Transportation Safety Board has released information about the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Officials say the chopper was manned by a veteran pilot who was trying to maneuver in difficult conditions that had grounded other aircraft in the area north of Los Angeles where the crash occurred Sunday.
Feds Examine Weather and Other Conditions in Bryant Crash Investigation
1 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.