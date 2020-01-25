Trump Did 'Nothing Wrong,' His Legal Team Says In First Day Of Impeachment Defense

Updated at 1:32 p.m. ET

President Trump "did absolutely nothing wrong," White House counsel Pat Cipollone said Saturday, as lawyers representing the president got their first shot to poke holes in the impeachment case made this week by Democrats.

Saturday's proceedings, which lasted a little more than two hours, set up the White House arguments in the impeachment trial. The proceedings resume Monday at 1 p.m.

The president's team told senators that the House managers selectively withheld evidence in their arguments against the president.

Cipollone said the Democratic House managers, who concluded their arguments late Friday after 24 hours spread over three days, "are asking you to remove President Trump" from the 2020 ballot and "they're asking you to do it with no evidence." He said the managers "didn't tell you" that the issue of burden sharing — getting other nations to contribute more to Ukraine's defense — was discussed in the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. That call is at the heart of the charges against the president.

Deputy White House counsel Mike Purpura continued that theme, reiterating that House managers "didn't tell you" that top Ukrainian officials were unaware that U.S. aid was being withheld from Ukraine until a Politico article in late August. However, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Laura Cooper testified during the House impeachment inquiry in November that Ukrainian officials asked in July: "What is going on" with the security assistance?

After the session, both sides claimed the advantage. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said the president's defense team "entirely shredded" the Democratic managers' case.

But Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif, the lead House manager, said Trump's lawyers failed "to contest the basic architecture of the scheme," that the president pressured Ukraine by withholding military aid in order to get Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens.