Nearly 100,000 gallons of wine – cabernet sauvignon to be specific – spilled from a tank at Rodney Strong Vineyards on Wednesday and flowed into the Russian River.

While a certain cartoonist could not resist making a wine-fish-impeachment connection, this troubled fishery doesn't need any more pollution, even if many humans love to drink this particular type of pollution.

Let's hope those salmon and steelhead trout that should be frequenting the Russian River stay clean and sober.