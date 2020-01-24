Democrats to Hold Final Day of Arguments Before Trump's Team Takes the Stage

House Democrats on Friday will launch their third and final day of opening arguments that President Trump should be convicted and removed from office. The president's lawyers will have a turn to lay out the case for acquittal this weekend.

Democrats will resume the Senate impeachment trial of the president at 1 p.m. Watch the proceedings live here when it begins.

The House passed two articles of impeachment against Trump in December: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democratic impeachment managers plan to focus on obstruction on Friday, after looking at abuse of power on Thursday.

Democrats contend that President Trump attempted to pressure Ukraine into investigations that would help him in the 2020 election. They also say that Trump obstructed their investigation of the circumstances of that effort, including the temporary withholding of military aid to Ukraine.

In Thursday's session, the House managers argued that Trump's behavior was what the nation's Founding Fathers hoped to guard against.