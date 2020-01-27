Last Picture Show: Historic SF Theater Plays its Final Midnight Movie

The Clay Theatre in San Francisco showed cult-classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" one last time this weekend before closing its doors for good.

On the last Saturday of the month for the past 13 years, "Rocky Horror" has been a midnight movie staple at the theater. The Clay took on the show when no other theater in San Francisco was hosting it, and the cast followed the "Rocky Horror" tradition of creating an inclusive space where everyone is made to feel like family.

Many are mourning the loss of the single-screen independent movie theater in Pacific Heights, including filmmaker John Waters.

"If you played at the Clay it gave your movie kind of a little honor of being a real art movie, and being difficult, and causing trouble, and it was just a good club to belong to," Waters told KQED. "It really mattered very much of climbing up from the underground to play there."

While "Rocky Horror" — performed by the troupe Bawdy Caste — will live on in San Francisco at a to-be-determined location, the Clay Theatre is set to close Sunday, Jan. 26, after 110 years in business.