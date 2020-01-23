An old idea for the Bay Bridge is getting new life. A growing number of transit agencies, officials, and activists are calling for a "bus only" lane on the Bay Bridge. AC Transit's Board of Directors voted last night to support the idea and make it a priority. And the BART Board is scheduled to consider a similar resolution at its meeting tonight.
What "Bus Only" Lanes on the Bay Bridge Could Mean for Your Commute
2 min
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Sponsored
News
Stay in touch. Sign up for our daily newsletter.