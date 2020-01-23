What "Bus Only" Lanes on the Bay Bridge Could Mean for Your Commute
Search
X
Donate
News

What "Bus Only" Lanes on the Bay Bridge Could Mean for Your Commute

2 min
Bianca Taylor
 (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

An old idea for the Bay Bridge is getting new life. A growing number of transit agencies, officials, and activists are calling for a "bus only" lane on the Bay Bridge. AC Transit's Board of Directors voted last night to support the idea and make it a priority. And the BART Board is scheduled to consider a similar resolution at its meeting tonight.

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
Log In ToPledge-Free Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.