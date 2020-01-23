Longtime PBS 'NewsHour' Host Jim Lehrer Dies at 85

“I think when the major political parties of this country gather together their people and resources in one place to nominate their candidates, that's important,” he told The Associated Press in 2000. “To me, it's a non-argument. I don't see why someone would argue that it wasn't important.”

Naturally, Lehrer came in for some knocks for being so low-key in the big televised events. After a matchup between George W. Bush and Al Gore in 2000, David Letterman cracked, “Last night was probably the first and only that time Jim Lehrer (was) the most exciting person in the room.”

But the real-life Lehrer — who had a tradition of buying a new tie for good luck before each debate — was more colorful than he might have seemed on PBS.

On the side, he was also a novelist and sometime playwright. His debut novel “Viva Max!” was made into a movie starring Peter Ustinov. He did a whole series of novels about the adventures of an Oklahoma politician known as The One-Eyed Mack.

“Hemingway said this too: If you paid attention as a reporter, then when the time came to write fiction you'd have something to write about,” Lehrer told The Associated Press in 1991.

“And it turned out I did. And I've got all these stories stored up after 30 years in the news business. And they're just flowing out of me.”

When Lehrer turned 75 in spring 2009, PBS announced that the show would be retitled as “PBS NewsHour” later in the year, with Lehrer pairing up on anchor duties with other show regulars.

He said he approved of the changes, telling The New York Times that having a pair of anchors would “shake things up a bit,” even as all sectors of the news business struggled to meet changing reader and viewer demands.

Lehrer was born in Wichita, Kansas, in 1934, the son of parents who ran a bus line. In addition to titling his memoir “A Bus of My Own,” he collected bus memorabilia — from station signs to a real 1946 Flxible Clipper bus.