Impeachment Trial Day 3: Democrats Continue Their Case for Removing Trump From Office

House impeachment managers will resume their prosecution of President Trump in the Senate on Thursday and are expected to outline how the law applies to what they see as the president's "corrupt scheme" with Ukraine to tilt the 2020 election in his favor.

It follows a day of presentations and argument in which Democratic impeachment managers implored skeptical Republicans to buck their party's leadership and vote to remove the president for abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress.

"The president's misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who is leading the prosecution of the president.

"In corruptly using his office to gain a political advantage and abusing the powers of that office in such a way to jeopardize our national security and the integrity of our elections, in obstructing the investigation into his own wrongdoing, the president has shown that he believes that he's above the law and scornful of constraint," Schiff said.

Trump's defense team will have its turn to counter Democratic arguments and make a case for the president's acquittal when the prosecution is finished. If Democrats take up all of their allotted time, that would mean House managers would wrap up Friday and the president's defense lawyers would mount a defense this weekend.