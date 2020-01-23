Jerry Brown shares his thoughts on the 2020 election, his own presidential campaigns, efforts to reform his state education policies, and more with KQED's Scott Shafer. Recorded at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco on January 13, 2020.
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown
BONUS: Jerry Brown on the 2020 Election, Education Policy, and His Next Portrait (LIVE in San Francisco)
1 hr 5 min
Former Governor Jerry Brown and KQED's Scott Shafer at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, January 13, 2020. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)
