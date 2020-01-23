BONUS: Jerry Brown on the 2020 Election, Education Policy, and His Next Portrait (LIVE in San Francisco)
The Political Mind of Jerry Brown

BONUS: Jerry Brown on the 2020 Election, Education Policy, and His Next Portrait (LIVE in San Francisco)

1 hr 5 min
Scott Shafer
Former Governor Jerry Brown and KQED's Scott Shafer at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, January 13, 2020. (Alain McLaughlin/KQED)

Jerry Brown shares his thoughts on the 2020 election, his own presidential campaigns, efforts to reform his state education policies, and more with KQED's Scott Shafer. Recorded at the  Herbst Theatre in San Francisco on January 13, 2020.

