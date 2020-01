With 2,500 employees, 855,000 square feet and 10 miles of conveyor belts, Amazon's huge Fresno warehouse also has an injury rate triple the industry average.

Even though the e-commerce behemoth is bringing jobs to places like Fresno, pressure to meet quotas and keep up with shipping demand is injuring workers across the country.

It's enough to make you want to visit a mom-and-pop store in your neighborhood... if there's still one in existence.