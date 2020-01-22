WATCH LIVE: With Rules Set, Senate Trial Opening Arguments to Begin

Opening arguments will be made Wednesday in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump.

When the trial resumes at 1 p.m. ET, the House managers will begin to formally make their case that the Senate should convict President Trump on two articles of impeachment, which charge him with abusing the power of his office and with obstructing Congress. Watch the proceedings live.

At nearly 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, the Senate adopted a resolution that calls for 24 hours of opening statements for each side, to be spread over three days, after rejecting efforts by Democrats to subpoena documents the Trump administration has refused to turn over.

The GOP majority also rejected efforts to subpoena current and former Trump administration officials to testify, including former national security adviser John Bolton and current acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

In Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum meeting, Trump re-emphasized his view that the impeachment case against him is a "hoax."

"I think it's so bad for the country," he said, adding: "I'd love to go to the trial, sit in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces."

The president, who has said he is open to hearing from witnesses in the Senate trial, said Wednesday that that decision was ultimately up to the Senate.