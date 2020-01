In a deal with the Oakland Community Land Trust, Moms 4 Housing reached an agreement to buy a vacant West Oakland house owned by Wedgewood Properties.

The house-flipping company – which owns around 50 properties in Oakland – dug in its heels while a newly formed housing activist group occupied the home at 2928 Magnolia Street.

Six days and one militarized response later, the Redondo Beach-based company agreed to make a deal.